ASW Conversation: Bob Paff on an ambitious web resource for ASPs

In his 50-year career in the automotive repair and service industry, Bob Paff has done it all. He’s worked at dealerships, independent shops, and specialty shops. He’s been a technician, a service advisor, and a shop owner. Fifteen years ago he added another job to his resume: web creator. His vision drives the Automotive Service Business Network (www.asbn.ca). We called him up to find out what his plans are for this unique web resource.

