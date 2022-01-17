ASE opens winter registration

Automotive professionals looking to take a certification test can now register for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence’s (ASE) winter session.

Registration is open until March 31, 2022. There are more than 50 ASE certification tests, covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry.

Registration can be done at ASE.com by clicking on “register” and “sign-in.” Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” then “store”. There they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart and check out to complete the registration.

After registering, users will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers.

Those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app allows for certified professionals to extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.