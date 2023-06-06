Are Canadians hitting the breaks on summer road trips?

Packing up the family car for a summer road trip isn’t in the plans for as many as summer approaches and warmer weather hits, according to a recent survey.

In fact, highways across Canada will see significantly less travel than usual this summer, the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada has found. Higher costs all around have forced Canadians to rethink their summer plans.

Two-thirds of drivers told the survey that financial pressures would likely push them to keep their car parked entirely or limit road trips this summer. Those numbers spike when looking at younger drivers — 73 per cent of those aged 18-34 and 72 per cent aged 35-54 said a summer road trip is off the books or will be limited.

“Our survey exposes the extent of harsh financial stresses impacting Canadian motorists and the need for more education on how to gain optimal fuel efficiency from tires,” says Carol Hochu, president of TRAC.

Indeed, four in five (79 per cent) said they know correctly inflated tires lessen vehicle emissions and protect the environment by improving fuel economy. Another 95 per cent understand proper tire inflation is essential to vehicle safety.

However, there are gaps. About one in five (22 per cent) check their tire pressures monthly, which is the recommended frequency of measurement. Three in five (61 per cent) do not know inflation should only be measured when tires are cold. Only a third refer to the tire pressure on the sidewall when identifying the correct pressure for their tires.