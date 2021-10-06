APD makes acquisition

Automotive Parts Distributors has acquired Action Automotive.

Action is based in Red Deer, Alberta and has been locally owned and operated since 1979.

“This acquisition helps us with the Alberta corridor,” said Derek Drews, APD’s chief operating officer. “There are a lot of synergies with distribution that will help our ‘Right part fast!‘ promise in our Alberta locations.”

Gerald Lemke started with the company while still under the Loveseth banner in 1968. He assumed ownership in 1999 and grew the company with the help of his son Gordon. APD’s announcement noted the company’s strong reputation in central Alberta. Action has a customer-first focus and has built a loyal customer base of valued clients in the Red Deer and surrounding area.

“We are very comfortable with the quality of staff at Action Automotive,” Zara Wishloff, APD president. “I got to know Gordon Lemke over the years at many industry conventions. We are pleased that he is staying on with all of his staff. Clients should not experience any changes. In fact, we will be adding a few new lines, training offerings and programs that APD has been known for, so the Red Deer market will benefit.”

Indeed, APD confirmed long-time counter staff members John Derksen along with Kevin Curtis — who has been with the company since 1978 — will continue to serve the community.

APD now has five branches: Red Deer, Calgary, Edmonton, Lloydminster and Saskatoon.