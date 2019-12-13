Alliance names BBB Industries Channel Partner of the Year

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. honoured BBB Industries as the 2019 Channel Partner of the Year. The announcement was made during the Alliance’s channel partner awards banquet on Tuesday in Aventura, Fla.

“This recognition is the culmination of a lot of hard work by the entire BBB team,” said Duncan Gillis, CEO of BBB Industries. “I’m privileged to receive this award on behalf of the team and look forward to even better performance as we move forward together with our Alliance group partners.”

The recognition is the most prominent of the Alliance’s 10 channel partner awards. It is annually presented to a supplier who consistently performs with a high level of distinction, maintains exceptional support of the Alliance’s brand strategy, and repeatedly scores high in all award categories.

“BBB is a fantastic choice to receive our most prestigious award,” said Dan Rader, vice president of product and category management for the Alliance. “They scored consistently at the top in all the areas in which we recognize outstanding support from our channel partners. They helped propel our exclusive national brand, Perfect Stop, with a caliper program that is unique to the Alliance. They support our Alliance Technology Suite initiatives and participate in all our marketing programs, and their ability to get the job done in the field is second to none. The Alliance is proud to recognize their commitment to the success of Auto Value.”

The Channel Partner of the Year announcement is the pinnacle of the Alliance’s Winter Shareholder Meeting, a four-day event in which shareholders and channel partners collaborate, network, and plan for the future. More than 500 attendees traveled to Aventura for this year’s banquet.

The Alliance also honoured nine other channel partners:

Standard Motor Products – Training Support

Valvoline – Marketing

Gates – Technology Support

Continental – The annual Diamond Award

Wix – Manpower Support

Standard Motor Products – Logistics

Dorman – Customer Service

Prestone – The “Lone Star” Award

Bosch – Exclusive National Brand (Perfect Stop and Perfect View)

“We feel incredibly grateful to work with so many remarkable supplier channel partners,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “Congratulations to all of the winners, and thank you for your continued partnership and support.”

The Alliance meeting formally closed Wednesday morning following the distribution of the President’s Cups to deserving Alliance shareholders and some final updates from Alliance headquarters and Alliance Parts Warehouse.

The Channel Partner Advisory Council stayed back to recap the meeting, provide insights from a channel partner perspective, and plan for the future.

“The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Winter Meeting is always a first-class event, and one that we look forward to attending,” said Cathy Gallagher, director of sales at Mevotech and a member of the Channel Partner Advisory Council. “We have the opportunity to spend valuable time with the members in a comfortable and social setting, and to hear an update on what is going on with the group from a business and marketing perspective.”

