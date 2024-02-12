Alliance announces two new managers

Josh Hessling

Ethan Love

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance announced Ethan Love and Josh Hessling both were promoted to senior managers

Effective January 1 Love is now senior manager of business intelligence and data services. He will continue to work with the Alliance Technology Suite including software, data, interchange and connectivity solutions for the automotive aftermarket and Alliance shareholder members including national accounts.

Josh Hessling is now senior manager of content and will continue to manage his team of analysts in their efforts to support MyPlace4Parts, business consumer solutions and other IT point-of-sale systems in respect to content and data standards.

“Both Hessling and Love continue to excel in their responsibilities and have both built and manage excellent teams,” said JC Washbish, President of the Alliance.

Love joined the Alliance in 2014 as a category analyst working in the category management department. Hessling joined the Alliance in 2011 as a data analyst.

Both will continue to report directly to Dale E. Hopkins, CIO and vice president of information technology with the Alliance.