Alliance adds new field sales manager

Kendall Schaus

Kendall Schaus has been promoted to field sales manager with the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance.

The move was effective January 1. In her new role, she will focus on Alliance member sales efforts including national service retail chain accounts and the Auto Value and Confidence Plus Certified Service Centers (CSC) program.

“Kendall works seamlessly with our shareholder members and their sales teams,” said JC Washbish, President of the Alliance. “She is a natural salesperson and understands service is the difference when taking care of the shop customer. We are excited to see her embrace her new management role as she continues to lead the Alliance sales efforts.”

Schaus officially joined the Alliance in October of 2020 as a field sales representative, working directly with Alliance shareholders on national account efforts, sales trainings, CSC banner shop program elements. She will now expand her responsibilities as manager, serving as lead for the Alliance, working alongside Bob Resco of Federated Auto Parts, and Mike Peace of the Pronto Network, with national service retail accounts and partnerships, working as a trio in support of the Federated-Alliance joint venture and Automotive Parts Service Group (APSG) national account efforts.

“I’m excited to continue working directly with our Alliance shareholder members on their sales and business development efforts, particularly with National Accounts and our Certified Service Centers,” Schaus said.

She will report directly to Washbish.