AIA Canada honours industry stalwarts with prestigious awards

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada has announced the winners of two esteemed accolades for 2024.

Bill Hay has been named the Distinguished Service Award winner. Young Professionals in the Auto care sector (YPA) Young Leader of the Year Award goes to Patrick Verriet.

Recognizing a storied career: Bill Hay

Bill Hay

The highest honour from AIA Canada, the Distinguished Service Award, has been bestowed upon Bill Hay, a renowned figure in the Canadian automotive auto care industry.

This award acknowledges an individual member’s exceptional service and leadership that have significantly advanced the industry’s growth and development across Canada.

Bill Hay, currently presiding as President of The E.R.I. Group, has a commendable history in the automotive sector. His journey started at BF Goodrich at the insider order desk, selling industrial products. He seamlessly transitioned to the aftermarket segment in 1981. Bill’s career flourished over the years, leading him to executive roles at notable companies, including Uni-Select, Dayco and Bestbuy Distributors before his recent retirement and subsequent return as president of The E.R.I Group

A long-standing advocate and contributor to AIA Canada, Hay has held various pivotal roles, including board membership and participation in the Ontario Division. His commitment extends beyond business leadership as he has also dedicated efforts to the Automotive Business School of Canada’s aftermarket program and supported community initiatives such as Slapshots for a Cause and Shads R&R through charitable board memberships.

Celebrating the next generation: Patrick Verriet

Patrick Verriet

AIA Canada celebrated the vibrant future of the auto care industry by honouring Patrick Verriet with the 2024 Young Leader of the Year Award. This accolade, presented annually by the YPA Committee, distinguishes a youthful industry leader exemplifying innovation, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the auto care sector.

Patrick Verriet, currently serving as the business development manager for Canada at Mann+Hummel, has been ingrained in the automotive world since childhood, inspired by his father’s 34-year tenure with WIX Filters. With over 18 years under his belt in leadership, sales and customer service, Verriet’s fervor for industry innovation and active involvement sets him apart as a significant figure in Canada’s auto care landscape.

Beyond his professional endeavours, Verriet has shown a commitment to industry development and community service. He actively participates as a member of the Canadian Professional Sales Association and contributes to the automotive community as a board member for the Automotive Materials Stewardship of Ontario. His leadership extends to guiding future professionals as the chair of AIA Canada’s YPA Committee, a position he took after joining in 2017.