Advics expands product line

Advics announced the expansion of its brake pad product line with about 24 million vehicles in operation added to its axle coverage.

The necessary hardware for the operation of 40 of the 44 new brake pad part numbers added to the pad lineup is included. The remaining part numbers either do not require it, or the hardware is not available currently.

“Although ADVICS is well-known in the industry as a manufacturer of aftermarket brake parts for Toyota vehicles, this product expansion demonstrates that we continue to grow our product offerings, providing coverage for a broad range of Asian and domestic vehicles,” said Gil Pulliam, senior manager, aftermarket department at Advics. “These new part numbers provide robust coverage for a variety of makes, including GM, Cadillac, Buick, Chevrolet, Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.”

All new part numbers from the brake pad product line expansion will be in stock at the AISIN warehouses in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2022.