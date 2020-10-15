ACDelco launches two-month brake promotion

ACDelco’s Fall Brakeathon promotion is now underway.

The promotion, which focuses on ACDelco Professional, Advantage and Genuine GM brake parts, is open to all Canadian repair facilities.

By registering and participating, qualifying Canadian repair facilities can earn ACDelco vintage branded clothing, a chance to win an ACDelco parts credit, and more.

ACDelco offers brake parts for all makes and models, which are backed with an industry-competitive warranty. They are available for almost all type of repair and budget within the Professional, Advantage and Genuine GM lines.

The promotion runs through to Nov. 30. Visit TechConnectCanada.com for full promotion details, or speak to an authorized ACDelco Distributor.