AB Magique software now available with DT-Tire

VL Communications announced that its AB Magique software for mechanical and tire workshops is now available with the DT-TIRE distributor of the Touchette Group.

The software carries a new functionality for processing e-commerce transactions for tires and rims. Once identifiers have been obtained from their representative, all users of the software can now connect to the DT-TIRE transactional site and place their orders without leaving their customer’s estimate window.

This reduces the risk of errors in transcribing prices and numbers as everything is imported from the site in one click. This feature also reduces time spent waiting on the phone, meaning orders can be made in seconds, with precision and the best prices.

This software is available in both official languages, from coast to coast. This new feature can be found at no cost in version 2023.008 of the software.