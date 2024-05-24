YPA Spotlight: Navigating growth and opportunities

Spotlight on Nathaniel Willsie
Eager to grow within Canada’s expansive auto care sector, Nathaniel Willsie of Grote Industries has been working in the industry for eight years. Throughout his career, Nathaniel has been involved with AIA Canada and the Manitoba Division and has contributed to the Young Professionals in the Auto care sector (YPA) Committee for five years, making connections and expanding his network at YPA events, learning from others from across the industry. And, if the opportunity presents itself, mentoring those who have just dipped their toes into the industry.
Name: Nathaniel Willsie
Job title and company: Western Heavy Duty Sales Manager, Grote Industries
Years of experience: Eight years
Years in the YPA: Five years
The auto care sector is a major industry that has a broad reach and impact across many critical sectors and services in North America, from suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers. The idea of being involved in such a huge industry excites me and made me want to get involved.
As I personally look back on my career within the industry, the YPA has enabled me to grow as a young professional. As someone who strongly believes in the importance of networking—including the opportunity to learn from others and prosper in the industry—the YPA has allowed me to prioritize networking opportunities and ultimately, has supported the advancement of my career. I always value the events that the YPA put on. Finally, I enjoy the opportunity to influence those entering the industry and look forward to continuing to do so.
The auto care sector is a massive industry, yet it is like a family. I encourage those new to the industry to reach out to their colleagues and members of YPA for insight and support. It is a rewarding and challenging career that is opportunity-rich!
Young Professionals in the Auto care sector (YPA) is an Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) community comprising of young executives, of 45 years or younger, in the Canadian auto care sector. They support the career growth of young professionals by expanding their network and assisting them in becoming a thought leader in Canada’s auto care industry.
