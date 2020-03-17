Winnipeg tech named Auto Value’s Canadian tech of the year

Jason Meilleur of River Park Automotive in Winnipeg has been named the 2020 Canadian Technician of the Year.

Meilleur was selected from five Canadian finalists, scoring highly for his training efforts and automotive excellence.

His achievements – along with the achievements of his U.S. and Mexican counterparts as techs of the year – were celebrated during a four-day visit to San Antonio Texas.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to be considered for – let alone a winner of – the Auto Value Technician of the Year program,” Meilleur said.

He described the hospitality of Auto Value and the city of San Antonio as second to none, saying he and his fellow winners had been treated like royalty.

The event, he said, was “a testament to Auto Value and Piston Ring’s commitment to the technician and the repair facility. My hats off to all the finalists and winners.”

The shop where he works, River Park Automotive, is an Auto Value Certified Service Center and customer of Piston Ring Service Supply.

“Piston Ring is very excited for Jason of River Park Automotive, here in Winnipeg, being awarded Canadian Tech of the Year,” said Melissa Tennant, who does marketing and events for Piston Ring. “Jason is very qualified in all aspects of his job and well-deserving of the award. Congratulations Jason!”

In addition to Meilleur, Auto Value also hosted the U.S. Technician of the Year Winner Mark Calzia of M.C. Tire & Automotive (an IWI Motor Parts CSC) in Moline, Ill.; the Mexican Technician of the Year Luis Alfredo Calles Rivas of Mecatec Express (a customer of Almex Refacciones) in Tamaulipas, Mexico; and the other U.S. finalists.

Finalists were selected by their Auto Value suppliers based on several criteria, including Journeyman/Red Seal certification, status as a Certified Service Center, training, personal biographies, and letters of recommendation.

“Every single one of these technicians are winners by virtue of being selected as a finalist from among nearly 3,800 service center locations which employ over 10,000 techs,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value. “Their presence on this trip proves that they have distinguished themselves from their peers through education and training and that they’ve had a positive impact on their customers’ lives. A special congratulations to Mark, Jason, and Luis, who are all excellent representatives of the Auto Value brand.”

This training program is supported by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., program group headquarters for Auto Value.

The event was sponsored by DRiV and its program Garage Gurus. Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies.

www.autovalue.com