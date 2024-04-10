Why some won’t buy an EV

High initial costs, range anxiety and lack of charging options are keeping many away from considering buy an electric vehicle, a recent survey found.

A recent survey from Refused Car Finance found that 66 per cent of respondents in the U.K. are not considering an EV for their next car purchase. The survey noted a reluctance among drivers who do not currently own an electric vehicle to make the switch, despite the environmental and economic benefits touted by EV advocates.

While electric vehicles are lauded for their lower operational costs and positive environmental impact, these advantages have yet to sway a large segment of potential buyers. The cost factor is particularly significant, as EVs typically feature newer, pricier technology and are produced in smaller quantities, though options for financing and a growing second-hand market are available.

Range anxiety remains a prevalent concern, with 61 per cent of those surveyed worried about the electric range of EVs and the potential for spending more time recharging than driving. The survey indicated that many drivers estimate the average mileage capacity of an electric car in 2024 to be between 181 and 240 miles (291-386 km) — a figure close to the actual average of around 211 miles (340 km), although this can vary by make and model.

The availability of charging infrastructure is another hurdle. Despite there being over 53,000 charging points across the UK, drivers express doubts about their adequacy.

Among those surveyed who already own an EV, two-thirds expressed satisfaction with their purchase, citing low running costs, zero emissions and an enhanced driving experience as key benefits. These owners view traditional petrol and diesel vehicles as less appealing options.