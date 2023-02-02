Who’s most likely to make a career move in 2023?

Half of the respondents to a recent survey will have new jobs in the first half of 2023 if things work out as planned.

The results from Robert Half’s Job Optimism Survey, which spoke to more than 1,100 Canadian professionals, show that number is up from 31 per cent in just six months ago, even as concerns of a recession loom.

Robert Half, which specializes in talent solutions and business consulting, reported that 56 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials — the two youngest cohorts of the workforce — were looking or planning to look for a new job.

Also most likely were technology professionals (57 per cent), working parents (55 per cent) and those who had been with their company for between two and four years (61 per cent).

Those with particular talents have the most number of options to choose from.

“Many Canadian workers continue to have confidence in the job market despite news of layoffs and a slowdown in hiring,” said David King, senior managing director at Robert Half, Canada and South America. “Professionals with in-demand skills know they have leverage given the talent shortage and are open to new opportunities that offer more fulfilling work, a higher salary, and improved perks and benefits.”

The top motivator for a career move is money with 62 per cent looking for a higher salary. While many companies in the aftermarket are turning to better benefits packages as the preferred way to attract talent, that was most enticing for two in five (39 per cent) of survey respondents.

Other leading reasons why people are looking for a new job include better advancement opportunities (30 per cent) and flexibility around when and where they work (27 per cent)

For those looking to land some of those looking for a new job, Robert half listed the following turn-offs for potential candidates, as noted by survey respondents:

Unclear or unreasonable job responsibilities

Poor communication with the hiring manager

Misalignment with the company culture and values

“While we don’t know what the future holds as the labour market continues to evolve,” King said, “prioritizing employee well-being, engagement and recognition will always be critical to attracting and retaining valued talent.”