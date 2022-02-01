Which city in Canada has the most EVs?

Vancouver leads Canada when it comes to the most number of electric vehicles on city roads, according to new analysis.

The city has 6,600 EVs on its roads, reported Kijiji Autos. It’s followed by Toronto at 6,300, Montreal with 3,633, Calgary at 3,000 and Kitchener, Ont., with 2,800 to round out the top five. The remainder of the top 10 (Edmonton, Quebec, Hamilton, Ont., Ottawa/Gatineau and Winnipeg) all have fewer than 1,000.

But when it comes to electric vehicle readiness, Toronto jumps to the top spot. In addition to its 6,300 EVs, it also has 864 electric charging points. Montreal came in second — it has 1,258 electric charging points in addition to the 3,633 EVs in the city.

Vancouver, even with the most number of EVs, only has 483 charging points.

Interest for electric vehicles appears to be on the rise. Searches for electric vehicles on KijijiAutos.ca have increased 97 per cent year-on-year, according to the company. It also reported that leads for KijijiAutos.ca for electric vehicles have nearly tripled (up 296 per cent) year-on-year and Google searches in Canada for “electric car” are up 23 per cent compared to last year.

The study from Kijiji Autos also analyzed how green 10 of Canada’s cities are by scoring sustainable travel systems. Vancouver came out on top with an overall score of 6.24. The study looked at metrics including public transport availability, cost of a bus fare, congestion levels, green initiatives, electric cars on the road and electric car charging hubs.