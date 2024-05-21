What types of videos should you create for social media?

Shops that want to utilize social media and produce video content may see do-it-yourself-style content as an easy way to break in.

Professional technicians likely think it’s easy content to create since they know what they’re doing and can help consumers with simple tasks for their vehicles. It may be easier than trying to create educational videos for fellow techs or provide entertainment, for example.

But Chris Enright, owner of Enright Automotive, steers clear of DIY content, seeing it as a way to keep customers out of his shop.

“I hate DIY videos. I don’t like doing them, I don’t enjoy doing them. I don’t even like watching them. It’s just not my thing,” he during the session Rev Up Your Marketing with Video Advantage at this year’s Midwest Auto Care Alliance’s Vision Hi-Tech Training & Expo in Kansas City.

From his point of view, he wants people to spend money in his shop — if he’s showing people how to fix their vehicles themselves, then that’s money he’s not making. He noted that he often gets requests from his 65,000 followers on Instagram asking for it.

“That’s how I support my wife and kids,” he explained. “I don’t want you to fix your own car. I’m just being honest with them: I want you to bring it to me so I can pay my bills and support my wife and children.”

But, emphasized, that’s him. If you enjoy DIY-style videos, go for it, he said. The point of being on social media is to do what you enjoy.

“You got to decide what you want ultimately at the end,” Enright said. “But again, you want to enjoy it.”

His co-presenter during the session was Brian Walker, owner and CEO of Shop Marketing Pros. He has a different take.

“In our business, we do a ton of DIY,” he explained. “We teach people how to do their own marketing.”

The way he sees it, there will be those who see him as the guy who knows what he’s doing and the customer will want him to take on the work for them.

When looking specifically at auto repair, he still applies that logic. “Obviously, you’re not going to teach somebody how to put a head gasket on their car or something like that,” he said.

But for more simpler or semi-technical things, it may be a good idea. “Because you’ll have that person who starts watching your videos,” Walker explained. And if they’re DIYer, they may be fixing the cars of people they know. But when there’s more difficult work to be done, you’ll be top of mind for them because they’ve been learning from you.

“So I do see the value in the DIY videos,” Walker said.

At the end of the day, be authentic, Enright stressed. Don’t fake it.

“People are tired of being sold stuff,” he said. “If you watch the trends right now, the highly polished, highly edited, well-done videos are actually not doing well anymore. They’re actually tanking in views. And the ones that are not highly edited, not highly polished [and are] genuine and authentic are what’s skyrocketing in the algorithm.”