What are customers NOT telling you about their car care experience?

Mitchell 1 is teaming up with shop management consultancy Elite to learn what customers really think about the auto repair experience.

They are holding a free webinar series that examines what customers want to say about the experience, but usually don’t.

This three-part online event will take place Oct. 6, 13 and 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET.) Click HERE to register and learn more.

The first two sessions will feature a panel of the ideal vehicles owners who drive a lot, take good care of their vehicles and understand the value in dealing with a reputable shop. In session three, leading shop owners and industry experts will help attendees develop a step-by-step action plan to apply the knowledge provided by the vehicle owners – to help increase profits.

Industry expert Bob Cooper will lead the sessions, guiding attendees toward practical ways they can increase customer engagement, business and profits. Cooper is the founder and president of Elite, an international company that specializes in supporting those in the auto service industry.

www.mitchell1.com