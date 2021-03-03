WestPier named Canadian distributor of Petra Oil Company

WestPier, a provider of lubrication products in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, has recently been selected as the Canadian distributor of Petra Oil Company (Houston, Texas – USA) products.

“The addition of Petra products to our portfolio is significant. Their products and related services give us an industry-leading solution to help us meet the extremely diverse needs of our installed segment customers,” said Fernando Francisco, WestPier business development manager.

Founded in 2010, Petra Oil Company aimed to create automotive maintenance products and services that would facilitate superior vehicle performance and world-class customer service. Achieving both, Petra continued to build its strength and value by creating innovative warranty programs and unprecedented vehicle maintenance training.

Petra’s promise is to continue to create rock-solid solutions designed to extend a vehicle’s life and enhance its overall performance.

Petra Oil manufactures and distributes more than 285 products to 36 countries and also currently provides private label programs for leading OEM’s, including VW, Audi, Toyota and Honda.

The comprehensive line of Petra products meeting the needs of the car dealer, repair shop and quick lube include (but not

limited to):

• Engine oils

• Oil system cleaners and treatments

• Gear oils and supplements

• Fuel treatments

• Diesel fuel additives and service products

• Cooling system cleaners, sealants and treatments

• Air conditioning treatments

• Transmission cleaners, sealers, conditioners and supplements

• Power steering fluid and system cleaners

• Brake cleaners and stop squeak

• Carb and choke cleaner, contact cleaner

• Battery cleaners, acid detector and terminal protectors

• Fluid exchange and other aftermarket equipment

• Washer fluid concentrate

“In the fast-moving automotive service industry, with a historically fragmented supply chain, WestPier is now positioned to drive a high level of efficiency into the product supply chain for automotive service facilities requiring a wide variety of automotive products. Petra gives us that advantage,” Francisco, WestPier.