Want to be a world class tech? Here’s how

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and the Auto Care Association have put together the ASE World Class Technicians’ program to recognize an exclusive group of highly skilled professional technicians.

ASE has added a special section to its website with a roster dating back to the start of the program in 1986 to highlight and honour their accomplishments.

To qualify, the ASE testing is done computer-based at a Prometric center. The applicant must attain 22 specific ASE certifications to receive World Class recognition: A1-A8 (automotive), T1-T8 (medium/heavy truck), B2-B5 (collision repair) and L1, L2 (advanced).

Those who achieve ASE World Class Technician status are announced in the early spring of the following calendar year. Recipients receive a special certificate signed by the presidents of ASE and the Auto Care Association, an exclusive embroidered shoulder insignia, a personalized plaque and a medallion kit.

Gregory G Birtzu of Brampton, Ontario, was the lone Canadian awarded the recognition in 2021.

“Each year ASE proudly identifies the best of the best, professional vehicle technicians who have attained the exclusive ASE World Class Technician designation,” said Tim Zilke, ASE’s president. “Once a technician becomes world class, they are world class for life, so it is only fitting that we add a section to the ASE website to memorialize the exceptional achievements of these top technicians.”