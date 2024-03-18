Vision expo brought plenty of training opportunities

Nearly 4,000 attendees filled the Overland Park Convention Center for the annual Vision Hi-Tech Training & Expo from February 29 to March 5.

Attendees came from seven different countries to take in hours of available training, whether it was for shop owner, manager, service advisor or technician training. Attendees could learn the latest in diagnosing skills, how to manage their shop better, how to offer better customer service and much more.

A pair of expos were held with 360 companies represented. The Hi-Tech Tool Expo featured tool manufacturers displaying the latest options for shops to help technicians get their work done more effectively. The main expo featured everything from tools to management software to shop equipment and more.

Stay tuned to Auto Service World for coverage of management sessions that covered topics on business transition, shop management, videos and social media, marketing and customer service.

Check out the photo gallery below.

MWACA Vision 2024