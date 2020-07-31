Virus disrupted supply chains for 60% of manufacturing companies: new report

A just-released Supply Chain Resilience Report from 3D Hubs, says 60% of manufacturing companies around the globe have suffered supply chain disruptions as a direct result of Covid-19. By contrast, cybersecurity issues, which have become serious supply chain threats in recent years, have affected less than 10% of firms over the past 10 years.
According to the report, the pandemic has emerged as the most potent threat to economic growth, more than trade sanctions, natural disasters and cyberattacks combined.
Over 96% of global companies are now planning to take measures to boost the resilience of their manufacturing supply chains. However, more than half (52%) admit they are yet to embark on that journey. As businesses develop long term strategies, over 59% of companies say geographic diversification of their supply chains is the most effective way of building resilience.
The 3D Hubs Supply Chain Resilience Report 2020 includes insights from an industry survey of 1,281 professionals, its own database of 36,000+ companies, and 240 global manufacturing partners.
Key findings include:
