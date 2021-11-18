Vancouver auto show is a go

The Vancouver International Auto Show is revving up again after two years of being shut down due to COVID-19.

Organizers announced that western Canada’s best attended trade and consumer event will mark its return to the Vancouver Convention Centre West from March 23-27, 2022.

The theme of the show will be “EVerything EV” and feature the largest electric and advanced technology showcase in the history of the event. The exhibit will include a significant electric vehicle display with EV’s from the world’s most important manufacturers, technology displays, electric charging displays and information, test drives of a wide range of electric vehicles, as well as a stage featuring leading experts, panelists and industry specialists.

COVID-19 event restrictions have been lifted allowing for full capacity at venues such as the convention centre for double-vaccinated attendees. The announcement noted that organizers will ensure strict compliance with provincial health orders. They will also prioritize the health and safety of all visitors and participants during the event.

“After detailed planning and in-depth discussions with our valued partners, we are extremely excited to welcome back visitors to the Vancouver International Auto Show,” says Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of B.C., which also presents the annual Show. “This has been a few years coming, so we are finally counting down the days until we can welcome guests to the show, which will spotlight a host of new models, features and other exciting developments in the industry.”