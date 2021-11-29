Upcoming tech webinar on hybrid transmission

Service technicians wanting to learn about hybrid transmission technology can take part in a webinar Nov. 30.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET entitled “Hybrid Transmission Technologies.”

Niel Speetjens from ZF Aftermarket will provide a walkthrough of hybrid transmission technologies used in Audi, BMW and Chrysler vehicles. Attendees will gain a working knowledge of the 8-speed automatic hybrid transmission and topics like torque flow, electric motor, clutch K0, inverter and batteries will be covered.

The different hybrid concepts like micro, mild and full hybrid will also be explained and the battery with the maintenance service disconnect connector will also be discussed. An exploded view of the electric drive motor will be revealed, showing the transmission bell housing and parts like the rotor, stator and clutch K0.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.