Uni-Select to host all-digital ‘personal experience’ in January

Uni-Select Canada Inc. and its Bumper to Bumper stores will host an “all-digital personal experience” early next year, designed to shape the future of the Canadian automotive aftermarket.

The auto parts distribution company has created AUTOXPO, a reimagined trade show concept with an emphasis on health and safety. It will feature a new way of connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders, and media across the industry.

For more than 50 years, Uni-Select has been at the forefront of the automotive aftermarket evolution. The AUTOXPO event is destined to become the market preferred platform to safely share ideas, engage with brands, join stores and automotive service providers while introducing products and technology innovation that will shape the future.

“AUTOXPO represents a great opportunity for Uni-Select Canada and Bumper to Bumper community to share, engage and learn. And the fact that it is a digital trade event – the first of its kind in our industry – makes us very proud,” said Jason Best, senior vice president of sales, marketing and merchandising.

AUTOXPO 2021 will offer attendees a highly personalized experience:

Keynotes, conferences: Enjoying a front-row seat for ground-breaking announcements and insights from Canada’s leading automotive aftermarket leaders, completely online.

Concentrated group roundtable sessions: Engaging with the top national and private brand leaders.

Discussion forums: Discussing with peers, engaging with industry leaders on topics of importance, reinventing the future!

Training: Meeting the Uni-Select training team, attending personalized training sessions, talking with the instructors and discovering the training of the future.

Product showcase: Visiting the digital show floor, exploring and buying new automotive products, tools and equipment, all based on individual interests, through dynamic product showcases or live conferences, live chat and demos.

Banner updates: Discovering what’s new and upcoming in our banner programs as well as new services designed to help stores drive their business, through dynamic presentations and one-on-one meetings with regional representatives.

Networking: Making business connections with new and existing partners through live interactions or scheduled appointments.

Private discussion session with the Uni-Select team: Learning about personalized consumer data, Google Analytics and web performance.

Content libraries: Visiting the library, reading studies, watching videos, finding out about new trends or browsing top leader online magazines.

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 75 company-owned stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select Bumper to Bumper, Auto Parts Plus and FinishMaster store banner programs.

