Uni-Select Inc. names winners of Canadian Automotive Group Awards

Uni-Select Inc. announced the winners of its annual Canadian Automotive Group Awards for its top Canadian supply partners, an award that celebrates remarkable achievements, innovation and outstanding service.

The award recipients were announced on the last day of its AUTOXPO event, held virtually for the first time ever Jan. 15 through 17, 2021.

This year’s event was a particularly great time to reflect upon the past 12 months of the Corporation and recognize the support of its supplier partners.

“Their efforts have helped us to collectively service the automotive aftermarket, ultimately providing products and support tools that enable our member partners and corporate stores to offer the necessary programs to support automotive service providers across the country,” said Jason Best, senior vice-president, general manager east, merchandising and marketing, Uni–Select Canada. “The aftermarket, as we know, is a resilient group and, as such, our supply base has remained engaged and focused on providing products and service solutions to find ways of ensuring consistent supply. We thank each and every supplier partner, their teams and leadership groups for the ongoing support over the past months.”

This year, Uni-Select honored Brake Parts Inc LLC as the recipient of the Diamond Award, the highest recognition granted to a supplier partner that excelled in their ability to provide both national and private branded products throughout the Uni-Select Canadian network, at all levels of distribution, from its distribution centers to automotive service providers. Brake Parts Inc LLC was also celebrated for supporting the network’s members and corporate stores to drive sales and offer quality product support.

This seventh edition of Uni-Select’s Canadian Awards also recognized the superior performance, service and support of the winners in the following categories:

Golden Ally – Sales tools for independent jobbers and installers: Mevotech L.P.

Golden Ally – Marketing campaign of the year: Grote Industries, Co.

Golden Ally – Training and technical support: Gates Canada Inc.

Tech-Savvy Award: Dorman Products, Inc.

Achiever – Automotive Parts: CDN Energy and Power Corp.

Achiever – Paint and Body Equipment: ITW Evercoat

Achiever – Tools and Equipment: Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation