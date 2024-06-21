Uni-Select adds Ontario, Quebec jobbers

After a couple of acquisitions out west, Uni-Select announced deals in each of Ontario and Quebec.

In Toronto, General Auto Parts is one of them. In the community since 1959, it caters its automotive aftermarket parts to retail, wholesale and corporate customers.

Its 32,000 sq-ft. store is located near Pearson International Airport and is staffed by 27 employees.

“Joining forces with Uni‐Select represents a strategic leap forward,” said Harold Baker, president of General Auto Parts. “The respect and understanding that have characterized our discussions are set to forge a path of sustained growth and innovation.”

In Saint‐Eustache, Québec, long-time member Miron Auto Dépôt has been acquired. It has served the community for 50 years.

“We are happy to see our legacy continued by Uni‐Select, a company that stands on similar entrepreneurial foundations,” said Robert Mirron, president of the company. “Choosing Uni‐Select was a natural fit, given our mutual dedication to a customer‐first approach and deep appreciation for our employees.”

Recently, Uni-Select acquired Alder Auto Parts in British Columbia.

“The acquisition of General Auto Parts and Miron Auto Dépôt marks another important step for us in our growth strategy as we continue to expand our store network, further solidifying our footprint in these strategic markets,” said Émilie Gaudet, president and chief operating officer of Uni‐Select.

The flurry of moves comes less than a year after LKQ completed its acquisition of Uni-Select.