Uni-Select adds another B.C. jobber

Months after expanding its British Columbia footprint, Uni-Select announced it’s growing even more.

The company has acquired Alder Auto Parts, a long-time Uni-Select member. The business has been around since 1978 and currently serves Port Kells and Cloverdale, just outside of Surrey, and Aldergrove, near Langley, with 34 staff members.

“Joining Uni-Select starts a new and important chapter for us,” said John Feddersen, president of Alder Auto Parts. “We are proud to unite with a company that respects our heritage and shares our values. This partnership will amplify our strengths and continue the legacy we have built in this community.”

The total number of corporate stores in the province is now 21 for Uni-Select.

“We are excited to welcome a well-established family-owned business with strong regional roots and a shared commitment to our core values and quality service,” said Emilie Gaudet, Uni-Select’s president and chief operating officer. “This acquisition is a testament to our robust growth strategy and our dedication to maintaining the legacy of businesses we proudly incorporate into our family.”

Sponsorship

Uni-Select also announced last week that its flagship brand Bumper to Bumper will be a major sponsor with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

The Bumper to Bumper logo will be prominently featured on the right-chest jersey patch of all four of the team’s jerseys.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the Roughriders and have our brand woven into the fabric of Saskatchewan’s team,” Gaudet said. “We know how well-respected the team is across the Canadian Football League. And we are thrilled to become a part of Rider Nation!”