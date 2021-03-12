Transit appoints new regional manager for Ontario & Western Canada

Transit has appointed Paul Bradley as its new regional manager for Ontario and Western Canada, effective Mar. 15.

“I am excited to work with a company that is thriving because of its continued growth, expansion and customer values. I look forward to working with our customers on new opportunities and solutions to help support their growth,” said Bradley.

Bradley brings more than 25 years of business development and management experience within the automotive industry, along with a strong grasp of mechanical repair. After having trained as an apprentice mechanic, he began his career on the shop floor and then transitioned to importing tools and equipment. Subsequently,

Bradley worked as an outside sales representative for a jobber store before moving into business development and regional management for several major aftermarket companies.

As a regional sales manager, Bradley will support the sales team in place and strengthen the market presence of Transit.

“I am convinced that Paul’s broad experience, professionalism and multifaceted knowledge of the business will help Transit gain more market share.

We are glad to have him on board,” said Stephan Guay, president of Transit.