Transit acquires Unitool

Transit, the largest auto parts manufacturer and distributor in Eastern Canada, has acquired Montreal-based company Unitool, which specializes in the

distribution of hand tools, toolboxes and equipment for the automotive, industrial and construction sectors.

With this acquisition, Transit aims to enhance its product portfolio with a brand recognized for its quality. Unitool has been serving the local market since 1970 and

offers more than 4,000 products.

“I believe this acquisition will be a win-win situation for our customers and those of Unitool, as everyone will have access to a wider range of automotive parts and

accessories. The two companies will be merged gradually during the year, which will enable us to continue providing the best service to all our customers. Moreover, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Jay Tutunjian, President of Unitool, to the Transit team as of March 1. Having Jay on board with us will certainly help to ensure a smooth transition,” said Stephan Guay, president of Transit.

Acquiring Unitool is part of the expansion strategy that Transit began last year, with the tripling in size of its main distribution center in Levis, Quebec, and the planning phase of automating part of its operations.