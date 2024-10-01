Top tech features car owners want

With car manufacturers packing more technology into vehicles than ever before, a recent survey highlights which features drivers can’t live without — and which ones they’re willing to pay extra for.

Car manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced technology features into modern vehicles to enhance safety and convenience. A recent survey conducted by Uswitch aimed to identify the tech features that car owners find most useful and those that would influence them to pay more for a vehicle.

The survey revealed that parking sensors are the most popular tech feature, with 62 per cent of respondents considering them useful, and more than half (53 per cent) using them regularly. Parking sensors use radar technology to audibly alert drivers of obstacles when parking. Respondents cited safety (82 per cent), convenience (50 per cent) and efficiency (40 per cent) as the main reasons they find parking sensors useful.

Parking cameras are also favoured by nearly three in five (57 per cent) car owners, with respondents highlighting safety (82 per cent), convenience (48 per cent) and security (40 per cent) as key benefits.

Defrosters on sideview mirrors ranked third, with 40 per cent of respondents considering them useful for safety (59 per cent), convenience (59 per cent) and efficiency (38 per cent).

The survey also found that car tech features play a significant role in purchase decisions. Among drivers with built-in tech features, 38 per cent reported that these features influence their decision to buy a vehicle. Specifically, 35 per cent of respondents indicated they would pay more for a car with parking cameras or parking sensors, noting the potential cost savings of having these features pre-installed.

