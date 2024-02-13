Tire shops announce merger

Atlantic Canada’s Coast Tire & Auto Service and Andy’s Tire Group announced they will merge next month.

The joint operation will bring Coast Tire’s 26 commercial and consumer tire and auto retail locations, a commercial retreading plant and wheel refinishing facility together with Andy Tire’s 20 stores, three distribution centres and two retreading plants in the Maritimes, effective March 1.

Andy’s Tire Group operates under the banners of Andy’s Tire Shop, Scotia Tire Service, A-1 Tires, Miller Tirecraft and Fleet Retreading.

In an announcement posted to LinkedIn, the new group — which didn’t note a combined name for the entity — noted the importance of both companies remaining locally owned and operated while expanding each other’s reach.

“We are thrilled to bring together these storied companies. This merger is more than a business decision; it’s a strategic move to create the best commercial tire and automotive service network across Atlantic Canada,” said Andrew Pye, CEO of the new business. “Our combined resources, expertise, and commitment to the Atlantic community will allow us to serve our customers even better.”

The announcement went on to note that the process of bringing together the two sides “will be measured and deliberate, ensuring that the integration of the two companies is as seamless and effective as possible.”

The goal throughout the process is to maintain and enhance service delivery and support for their customers without interruption.

There was no mention made of executive changes. Pye served as president of Andy’s Tire. Terms of the deal were also not disclosed.

According to Modern Tire Dealer, Coast became fully independent in February 2022 after acquiring 49 per cent of its shares from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Coast has been in business for more than 30 years while Andy’s Tire was established more than 70 years ago.