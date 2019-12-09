Three Canadians among Akebono’s AAPEX guessing game

Akebono put visitors to the annual Automotive Aftermarket Parts Expo to the test last month.

As part of the company’s “The Hardware You Need, with the Brakes You Trust” theme, visitors to their booth were invited to guess the total quantity of premium 301 stainless steel pieces contained in a display box.

One guess of the 4,644 pieces was off by only four units (4640!)

Prizes handed out totaled almost $3000.

“The contest was a huge success, the sales team and customers had a lot of fun with it, interacting and bringing awareness to the changes of our product!” said Edward Gerhardt, marketing and data service manager for Akebono Brake Corporation.

He said the contest was developed to bring awareness to a recent product expansion, that Akebono now offers abutment clip hardware for all popular applications across all three brands; ProACT, EURO and Akebono Performance, totaling over 400 part numbers.

The grand prize winner was Gordon Lew, from Performance Automotive in San Jose, CA, who won a $500 Visa Reward Gift Card

The random draw winner was Bernard Tansey, from Dub Clinic Santa Clara, CA, who also won a $500 Visa Reward Gift Card

First runner-up was Jeff D. of Atlanta, GA – $100 Visa Reward Gift Card & Akebono Prize Pack.

Additionally, we had a total of 29 “Runner-Up” Prize-Pack Winners, that received a slew of Akebono branded swag; YETI tumbler, baseball hat, t-shirt, Can KOOZIES, Ink Pens, Note Pads, and Official Lanyard and Handy Tote. Winners included three Canadians:

Adam T. – Maple Ridge, BC

Adamo B. – Calgary, AB

Jon H. – Didsbury, AB

www.akebonobrakes.com