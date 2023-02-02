This company is urging EV infrastructure prep

Canada has crossed the tipping point for electric vehicles and sitting idle on necessary infrastructure isn’t an option, an energy management company recently urged.

EVs are no longer a novelty, EnerSavings noted in a recent announcement. It cited Bloomberg analysis that showed once EV sales hit 5 per cent in 19 countries, they have passed the tipping point where sales take off.

Both Canada and the U.S. crossed the 5 per cent threshold last year. So getting a move on ensuring the necessary infrastructure is in place to transition Canadians from internal combustion engine vehicles to those that are battery-powered is essential right now, the company argued.

Canada will ban the sale of gas-powered passenger vehicles outright by 2030. Along the way, the government has also mandated that 20 per cent of new vehicle sales by 2026 and 60 per cent by 2030 must be electric.

But there are hurdles — notably charging infrastructure. EnerSavings noted that is has assessed more than 1,000 buildings across Canada. Without proper planning, it said, 99 per cent of buildings in Canada won’t have the electrical capacity to support a full network of EV charging stations.

“The time to have a serious conversation about the future of powering our vehicles is now,” said Kevin Lisso, co-founder and chief executive officer of EnerSavings. “The electric vehicle future is no longer a hope or a theory; it’s here now. The infrastructure supporting vehicles on our roadways is about to become obsolete. We must take steps today to ensure we are ready when the ‘net zero’ future arrives.”

The company said it has “future-proofed” 250 buildings in Canada — that means a customized solution that works within the financial capacity of building owners and property managers.

The federal government has set aside money to support charging infrastructure. But, as Lisso pointed out, stakeholders need to come to the table.

“With the clock ticking on vehicles that emit greenhouse gases, it is incumbent on building owners and facility managers to look into that electric future and ensure their properties are EV-ready,” he said.

He highlighted the many condos and apartment buildings that occupy major urban centres across Canada — and the parking that is attached to those buildings.

“Suppose everybody is going to be driving an EV within a generation. In that case, every single one of those parking spaces is going to need a charger with the appropriate equipment to support the additional load that is going to be put on the power grid.”