The top used vehicles consumers search for

2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

New research from Compare the Market found that used cars from American and Japanese manufacturers are the most sought-after worldwide, outshining newer market entrants from China.

The study, which analyzed nearly 500 used vehicle models’ online search volumes over the past 12 months, placed the Jeep Wrangler, Toyota Tacoma, and Honda Civic at the top of the global demand list.

The Jeep Wrangler led the ranking as the most in-demand used vehicle, closely followed by Toyota’s Tacoma and Honda’s Civic, highlighting a strong preference for reliable brands known for durability and performance.

Notably, the Tesla Model 3 emerged as the top used electric vehicle (EV), garnering 412,000 searches globally, surpassing the popular Toyota Camry.

Chris Ford, a spokesperson for Compare the Market, noted that the data reflects ongoing consumer trends favoring larger SUVs and trucks.

“Used vehicle buyers are overwhelmingly interested in larger SUVs and trucks globally, with only five full electric cars appearing in the top 50 list,” he said.

“However, despite the rapid rise of Chinese and established European and South Korean car brands, American and Japanese automakers — including Toyota, Honda and Ford — remain the most in-demand in the used market.”

Here’s a look at the top 10 most searched used cars globally: