The Group to hold week-long expo for banner shops

Pronto Smart Choice and Federated Car Care Centers will be participating in a virtual expo Aug. 19-20, culminating in a national meeting on Aug. 21.

An invitation-only awards reception will be held on Aug. 18.

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) event will allow Pronto and Federated banner shop customers to interact virtually with over 130 of The Group’s vendor partners.

“One of the best things about hosting a virtual national meeting is that many people who would not normally be able to participate can now attend our meeting virtually,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group. “We believe it is very important to include Federated Car Care and Pronto Smart Choice customers so they have the opportunity to meet virtually with our supplier partners. We also have some prizes and fun things planned for those customers that register and take part.”

During this special session, Pronto and Federated banner shop attendees can hear about new products and upgrades, view product and program presentations designed to help them get the most out of their memberships, and have the chance to network and learn in a fun environment. Attendees can collect points for participating in the virtual sessions and redeem those points for prizes. The more interaction, the more points earned. Participants can pick their own prize that will be shipped directly to them. All participants will be entered for a chance to win one of two grand prizes, the chance to attend the April 2021 National Pronto and Federated Supplier Expo in Las Vegas.

The Automotive Parts Services Group, also known as The Group, was created as a joint venture of the Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association program groups on behalf of their respective members, creating one of the largest automotive parts supply networks in North America.

www.thegroupapsg.com.