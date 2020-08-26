The Group, Pronto, Federated honour top Suppliers

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) announced its “Vendor of the Year” awards last week during its virtual national conference and expo.

The Group recognized supplier partners for exceptional support in key categories important to its membership as well as the Outstanding Vendor of the Year award. Members of Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association cast votes for the top supplier in each category.

Winners were:

Outstanding Vendor of the Year – APC/AP Centric

Sales Support Vendor of the Year – Gates Corporation

Marketing Excellence Vendor of the Year – KYB Americas Corporation

Excellence in Education & Training Vendor of the Year – The Timken Company

Service Level Excellence Vendor of the Year – FCS Automotive

Catalogue & Product Data Excellence Vendor of the Year – Standard Motor Products

“It has been a difficult year for our entire industry and has been gratifying to see so many of our suppliers step up with support for our membership. We thank them all and honor the best of the best,” said Larry Pavey, CEO, Automotive Parts Services Group. “We have developed enduring relationships with our vendor partners through the years and we know that even when things get challenging, we will always work together towards tomorrow.”

More than 900 members, vendors and associates are participating in The Group’s conference and expo, attending a virtual series of general sessions and informational meetings as well as taking part in a first-ever virtual vendor expo.

Newly added this year was an expo day on Aug. 21 for Federated Car Care and Pronto Smart Choice banner shops where they could interact virtually with over 130 of The Group’s vendor partners.

The Group also honoured two of its vendor partners during its recent virtual national conference and expo.

Motor Parts Manufacturing was voted by members of The Group as the Co-Man Vendor of the Year.

Delphi Technologies was recognized as Co-Man Vendor of the Year for Order Fill.

“Our Co-Man operation differentiates The Group from its competitors and is an important program for our membership, so it is fitting that we recognize those suppliers who demonstrate outstanding commitment to its success,” said Pavey. “While so many supplier partners did a tremendous job this past year, our members selected Motor Parts Manufacturing to receive top honors as Co-Man Vendor of the Year. We congratulate them on earning this prestigious recognition.”

Presented annually, The Group Co-Man vendor awards honour supplier partners who have shown outstanding dedication and support of The Group Co-Man operation and programs. The Co-Man enterprise began with members deciding to open a jointly-owned warehouse. The operation has seen significant growth each year since its inception, expanding numerous times to meet the rapidly growing demand of members.

“Order fill is vital to our members and during this challenging year, Delphi Technologies really stood out,” continued Pavey. “We commend Delphi for their consistently high order fill rates and congratulate them on earning this esteemed award. We appreciate Motor Parts Manufacturing, Delphi and all of the supplier partners who help make our Co-Man program so successful.”

For its part, National Pronto Association honoured three of its members for excellence during the recent Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) virtual national conference and expo.

The Monaco Group of Canada was presented with the Pronto Member Marketing Excellence award. This award honors the Pronto member who has consistently demonstrated excellence in their marketing activities to markets they serve throughout their geographic location. Monaco Group is comprised of three distribution centers strategically located in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto and they support 22 corporate jobber stores, as well as a network of over 70 affiliated jobber partners. Monaco’s dedication to promoting and growing the Pronto brand is unsurpassed within the Pronto group.

The Pronto National Accounts award was given to Parts Authority of New Hyde Park, New York. Servicing a national account requires great focus and flexibility and this award recognizes a member who has consistently provided outstanding service and value to this important market channel. As one of the premier direct-to-installer providers, Parts Authority continues to lead the way in this market channel, providing high growth potential for Pronto members and supplier partners.

Earning the Pronto Co-Man Member of the Year recognition was Cost Less Distributing of Vancouver, Washington. The Co-Man award not only recognizes significant purchases and growth, but also support and input for improvement of the program. Cost Less is a major supporter of the Co-Man operation and a member of the Co-Man Council, providing meaningful feedback and support, helping to guide the future direction of the program.

“We proudly congratulate Monaco Group, Parts Authority and Cost Less for earning these prestigious member awards,” said Robert Roos, president, National Pronto Association. “Because these three programs are essential to the success of our entire membership, we feel it is important to recognize those members that excel in these areas for their outstanding achievements.”

Federated Auto Parts also took the opportunity to recognize three of its members for outstanding commitment to the success of their programs.

TBA & Oil Warehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana was honored as the Federated Co-Man Member of the Year. This annual award is presented to a member that has shown outstanding support of the member-owned Co-Man warehouse operation and its programs.

Keystone Automotive of Exeter, Pennsylvania was recognized with the Federated Marketing Excellence Award. This top award is presented to the Federated member who has demonstrated consistent excellence in their marketing activities and provides support for other members where possible.

Arch Auto Parts of Hollis, New York was presented with the Federated National Accounts Award. This prestigious award recognizes a Federated member for excellence in serving national account customers.

“We are proud to honor these Federated members who excel in executing marketing, national accounts and Co-Man programs,” said Sue Godschalk, president of Federated Auto Parts. “We congratulate TBA, Keystone and Arch Auto Parts on earning these prestigious awards. We thank them and all of our members for their continued dedication to the success of these important Federated programs.”

