The February issue of CARS is here

In case you missed it, the latest issue of CARS magazine has arrived.

In this edition, we canvassed leaders across the mechanical repair sector to gauge their thoughts on the year ahead, how it will be different from last year, what opportunities are out there for shops, what will be the biggest driver of change and what they think will be the biggest challenge in the next 12 months. You don’t want to miss what they have to say.

Do your service advisors and technicians know how to choose the right motor oil for customers? There is no one-size-fits-all so experts from Liqui Moly, Pennzoil and Shell Rotella offer expert guidance in our segment feature. We also have a guest writer who explores what to do with oil waste to capture its full value.

Don’t forget to check in on Greg Aguilera’s column on making sure you get the right equipment in your shop. John Burkhauser explores the benefits of going digital with your inspections, particularly in building trust and transparency with your clients.

There’s that and more in the February issue of CARS.