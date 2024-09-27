The EV training, industry trends you can learn at AAPEX

The automotive aftermarket will have access to even more electric vehicle experiences, along with the usual industry trend insights at AAPEX this year during Industry Week.

AAPEX 2024 is expanding its EV experience to provide more expert-led training sessions and product spotlights on the show floor, ensuring all segments of the automotive aftermarket are fully prepared for the transition to EVs.

From Nov. 5-7 in Las Vegas, attendees can choose from more from 15 EV-specific training sessions held on the EV Stage in Joe’s Garage, which can be found back on Level 1 of The Venetian Expo. Topics will include profitable servicing of EVs and their batteries, electrified vehicle maintenance, diagnosing the 12V power system, EV and hybrid HVAC systems and upcoming technological advancements that will drive EV adoption rates.

In addition, the session “Joint EV Trends and Outlook Forecast” will showcase new forecasts for growth in electric vehicle sales, the share of vehicles in operation, and predictions for select EV-related parts categories. This session will take place on Nov. 5, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, attendees can head to the show floor and check out exhibiting companies highlighting the latest EV advancements, providing access to the products and specialized expertise needed to service the rapidly expanding EV market.

Furthermore, the popular AAPEX General Sessions, “Trends Impacting the North American Aftermarket” and “Aftermarket Outlook 2025,” will return with new data, insights and market research.

Todd Campau, aftermarket practice leader at S&P Global Mobility, will kick off with his annual overview of key industry trends impacting the North American aftermarket and new insights affecting the global aftermarket. He’ll go through how the automotive aftermarket continues to evolve with the changing new vehicle market, the path to electrification and the aging vehicle fleet. You can catch this session will be held on Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon, at The Venetian, Level 1, Galileo Room 901.

At the Aftermarket Outlook 2025 session, Circana’s executive director and industry analyst, Nathan Shipley, will cover trends observed in general retail and the aftermarket over the past two years. He’ll explain why understanding the drivers of sales performance during this period is crucial for predicting the near-term future of the industry. Shipley will also provide perspectives on how macro trends, both industry-specific and general, might influence future results. This session will take place on Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon, at The Venetian, Level 1, Galileo Room 901.