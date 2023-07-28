Supply chain labour disruptions way up this year

A new study of supply chain disruptions has found that global labour disruptions to supply chain operations have climbed by over 130 percent this year.

According to data from Resilinc covering the first half of 2023, labour disruptions are substantially higher this year, up by 136 percent. This includes company and site-level strikes, national strikes (like the strikes in France or the worker walkouts at Starbucks in the U.S.), layoffs (like this year’s job cuts at Google, PayPal, Meta, and Amazon), and labour protests, among others.



From January through June, Resilinc’s EventWatchAI platform reported a total of 8,197 supply chain disruptions, with the healthcare, high tech, automotive, aerospace, and food and beverage industries bearing the brunt of the impact.

However, the overall number of disruptions is slowing compared to previous years, with a three percent year-over-year increase, indicating the supply chain is stabilizing.