Stan Kingshott West Coast Classic cancelled



The 2020 Stan Kingshott West Coast Classic Golf Tournament, scheduled for this summer, has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

It would have been the 34th anniversary year for the tournament, which raises money for local charities.

It was hoped that the West Coast Classic, founded by — and now dedicated to the memory of — the late Stan Kingshott would be able to be held, as communities open up again, it was deemed to be in the best interest of the tournament’s guests, sponsors, and venue personnel to cancel.

Given the struggles that charities face with this news, CARPAK and Lordco will continue to support them through volunteer opportunities and donations. If any current or past sponsor wishes to make a donation, it will be gladly accepted and forwarded on in the name of Stan Kingshott’s West Coast Classic. All donation inquiries can be sent to Brian Kingshott at Brian.carpak@telus.net.

Next year’s event is scheduled for August 9, 2021.