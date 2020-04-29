Speedy Glass launches vehicle disinfection service

Speedy Glass has launched a new vehicle disinfection service – developed and implemented to respond to the current pandemic situation.

The company is offering the disinfection service free of charge with all windshield replacements, repairs, or recalibration.

“The extraordinary circumstances we are experiencing have pushed us to go even further in our effort to protect our employees and customers,” said Sylvie Leduc, vice president of brand and customer promise at Belron Canada, Speedy Glass’ parent company.

She said the company decided to increase the number of preventive health measures taken before, during, and after each intervention, in order to shoulder its responsibilities to the fullest extent possible.

“I am very proud of our teams who have done a phenomenal job of maintaining our services and raising our standards,” she said. “They’ve done so with great care and much flexibility.”

The disinfection service is carried out in a systematic and standardized manner. It includes a disinfection step before a technician’s intervention, and another once the work is completed. It removes 99.9% of contaminants that may be on main contact surfaces. A total of 30 contact points of the vehicle are carefully treated—10 on the outside (such as door handles, and windows, and trunk button), and 20 on the inside (including steering wheel, dashboard controls, seat belts, and glove compartment).

“As a responsible company operating in such a critical time, this new disinfection service is an opportunity for us to reiterate our commitment to making our service centres safer for our employees as well as our customers,” said Leduc. The disinfectants used for the service are completely safe for technicians and customers. They are also safe for the vehicle’s materials.

