News   February 11, 2021   by Christine Hogg

Shop-Ware announces integration with Mitchell1 ProDemand

Shop-Ware has announced a systems integration with Mitchell 1 ProDemand, making diagnosing, estimating, and repairs easier than ever before.

Shop owners who subscribe to ProDemand can access and utilize their Mitchell 1 services directly from the Shop-Ware platform.

“We are thrilled to unlock even greater shop efficiency and customer satisfaction with this partnership,” said Carolyn Coquillette, founder and CEO of Shop-Ware. “Mitchell 1 offers extensive, best-in-class data, and they share Shop-Ware’s commitment to user-driven design.  It’s a pleasure to work with an organization that cares as deeply for our industry’s long term success.”

Subscribers to both systems will benefit from the following:

  • Direct access to the entire ProDemand platform with automatic vehicle lookup from the Shop-Ware RO, including new interactive wiring diagrams, OEM repair information, and real-world fixes from one search
  • Population of Shop-Ware estimates and recommendations based on Mitchell 1 labor times, parts, and fluids, using the latest Estimate Guide interface
  • Population of itemized inspections to Shop-Ware’s vehicle-specific checklists from Mitchell 1 factory maintenance
  • Support for both ProDemand and ShopKey Pro subscribers

All of this functionality is accessible right from the Shop-Ware platform by configuring Mitchell 1 credentials.

 

