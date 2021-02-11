Shop-Ware announces integration with Mitchell1 ProDemand

Shop-Ware has announced a systems integration with Mitchell 1 ProDemand, making diagnosing, estimating, and repairs easier than ever before.
Shop owners who subscribe to ProDemand can access and utilize their Mitchell 1 services directly from the Shop-Ware platform.
“We are thrilled to unlock even greater shop efficiency and customer satisfaction with this partnership,” said Carolyn Coquillette, founder and CEO of Shop-Ware. “Mitchell 1 offers extensive, best-in-class data, and they share Shop-Ware’s commitment to user-driven design. It’s a pleasure to work with an organization that cares as deeply for our industry’s long term success.”
Subscribers to both systems will benefit from the following:
All of this functionality is accessible right from the Shop-Ware platform by configuring Mitchell 1 credentials.
