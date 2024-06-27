Shop owner Josie Candito prepares to close up

A quarter century as a landmark in Toronto’s west end, Master Mechanic High Park is getting ready to shut its doors this weekend.

It’s a decision owner Josie Candito has been preparing for. She’s known for a few years now that that landowner wanted to convert the plot of land at the corner of Dundas St. West and Howard Park Avenue — near the High Park, Roncesvalles and Parkdale neighbourhoods — into a condo development.

Unable to find a suitable location that would keep her within the community she has spent so much time involved with, she’s decided to hang it up as of June 30. But as she bids farewell, she’s taking happy memories with her.

And that’s partly because so many have mentioned how she’s spread happiness through the area. An avid contributor to the community through her charity work, Candito has become part of local lore with her weekly inspirational messages on the sign in front of her store.

While oil changes price adorned the sign at one time, she transitioned to positive thoughts.

It “started [as] something I used in my own life,” she explained, looking back on how it all began. “I started having some health problems and it helped me. And I just thought, ‘Hey, why not?’”

The neighbourhood responded. It’s such a community staple that local residents want the sign to stay long after Candito leaves. But that’s up to the landowner, she noted.

She further reflected on her entrance to the industry. Candito is not a tradesperson. She is an accountant by background and worked out of Master Mechanic’s head office when the opportunity to be a franchise owner came across her desk. She jumped at the chance.

But there was another hurdle — being a woman in a male-dominated industry.

“When I started in ’99, being a female, even still being a female these days, isn’t easy in a male-dominated industry. They accepted me. The franchisor at the time was amazing,” she said.

“I thought at this point, I’d be sadder. But I’m just taking back all the love right now. It’s just helping me get through the last days of closing the shop because it feels like it meant something to me.”

The key to success? Put a good people around you.

“No matter if you’re a man or a woman, have a team around you that supports you. You can accomplish anything you want,” Candito said. “It comes with a lot of sacrifices, I’m not going to lie. It’s a lot if you want to be a certain way. But it’s been my everything.”

She also credited her dog, Charlie, who had the title of chief dog officer in the shop, as helping her get through the time times. Sadly, Charlie passed last week. He was front and centre when her shop won the 2021 Shop of the Year Award.

While she admitted to not being a risk-taker, Candito is glad she made the leap 25 years ago and pushed through.

“The first year five years of business are always difficult,” she said. “And I always persevered and never gave up. And it gave me fuel. And at times, there were things that people would give you negativity [about], and I just ignored it — always ignored it.”

Once the shop closes down, what happens to the staff that celebrated the 2021 Shop of the Year Award from CARS magazine?

A post from local business organization Railpath District noted that Rui Silvestre, the 2017 CARS Canadian Technician of the Year with Master Mechanic High Park, was opening his own shop once Candito retires and closes the business.

The post noted that the shop’s opening is planned for August and will be located about 2 km north of the current Master Mechanic High Park location.

When asked to comment, Silvestre confirmed the accuracy of the posting but wouldn’t elaborate on details.

Candito posted to social media announcing the shop’s closure, Candito praised Silvestre saying he took her “vision for the shop farther than I could have imagined — for that I couldn’t be prouder.”

Editor’s note: Stay tuned for an episode of Auto Service World Conversations to hear more from Josie Candito about her retirement, her thoughts on the industry and advice for her fellow shop owners