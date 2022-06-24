Shad’s returns to the links

An annual highlight on the automotive aftermarket calendar returned in fine form and bigger than ever.

Shad’s R&R, the aftermarket’s annual charity golf tournament, teed off once again on June 21 after a two-year hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic at Station Creek Golf Club in Gormley, Ont. It drew 270 golfers — the most ever Brad Shaddick, son of the tournament’s namesake, Fred Shaddick, told attendees during the dinner portion of the event.

And it crossed another milestone in its pursuit of finding a cure for muscular dystrophy — it has now raised more than $5.3 million since its first event in 1973. This year’s donation totalled $170,000.

Stacey Lintern, chief executive officer of Muscular Dystrophy Canada, accepted the cheque from the Shad’s board members.

Shaddick noted that despite worries that companies may not budget for such an event coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the response was huge. Golfers, made up of professionals from across the aftermarket, came from across Canada for the event — plus some from the United States. Even those who have retired from the industry came out for the day to show support. In all, the event had 53 sponsors and 10 double sponsors.

Shad’s was founded by a group of executives from major parts companies. It’s Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s largest single-day fundraiser.

Please see photos from the day below…

Shad’s R&R 2022