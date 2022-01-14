SEMA launches education library

From SEMA Show seminars to exclusive content, automotive professionals will be able to access educational content only from the Specialty Equipment Market Association.

The group announced the launch of the new library in late December. It is accessible year-round online.

Available content in the library includes technical details about advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), advocacy updates and best practices and tips on common business skills. There will also be behind-the-scenes conversations with industry leaders, celebrities and icons.

The SEMA Virtual Education website is available at www.sema.org/education. Everything that is available is specifically geared to the automotive aftermarket.

All sessions are available to anyone in the industry, whether or not they’re SEMA members. But employees of member companies will be able to access library contents fee or at a reduced cost. Recording from the 2021 SEMA Show will be free to everyone.

“The SEMA Virtual Education website provides the automotive aftermarket with a one-stop-shop of industry-leading education and resources that will support the industry throughout the year,” said Gary Vigil, SEMA senior manager of professional development. “The website is user-friendly and provides businesses and employees a convenient way to learn best practices and increase their knowledge in order to advance in their careers.”