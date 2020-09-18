SEMA Data Co-op acquires PartsHub

Additional features include:
PartsHub’s integration with the SDC PIM system will make the transition for current PartsHub customers seamless. They will continue to manage their product data within PartsHub without any rate changes. One-on-one orientation for the additional services provided by the SDC will be conducted for current PartsHub users, who will now be included into SDC’s robust and active reseller network, have access to SDC’s data experts for questions and guidance, and participate in SDC’s Data Excellence Award program.
Additional transitions will be rolled out over the next 30-60 days as the SDC team gears up with training and data management for SDC’s current members.
