SEMA Data Co-op acquires PartsHub

An industry-owned co-op dedicated to moving products through the use of standardized catalogue data has purchased the PartsHub catalogue management solution.

The SEMA Data Co-op (SDC) says the acquisition will allow it to expand its data services and provide its members with a more user-friendly experience, and enhance the ability of participating manufacturers to create and update industry standardized product information, regardless of their product data knowledge or expertise.



“SDC manufacturers typically are not data experts, and they have requested a simple, easy-to-use product information management system,” said Gigi Ho, SDC vice president of operations. “We’re excited to incorporate the PartsHub platform into SDC’s system. Users will now have a simplified way to access, visualize, and manage their product data, giving them even more control over their information.”

Integrating PartsHub's interface with the SDC product information management system makes it easy for manufacturers to organize and update their data for industry resellers. The updated interface also allows possible datasets that can easily be exported in formats that meet reseller needs. The SDC says it is the leading product data service in the specialty equipment aftermarket. Using PartsHub's expanded product information management (PIM) software, SDC manufacturers will be able to easily organize their data, reach more resellers, and sell more products. Additional features include:

Cloud-based, all-in-one solution for PIES/ACES/Digital Assets

In-line edits and real-time validations

Built-in workflows with view only and edit permissions

Import and export to Excel or bulk edit in-app

Receiver-specific scorecards and readiness reports

One-click exports to resellers (XML, XLS, etc.)

Commenting system for seamless collaboration

A well-regarded DIY PIM system with customers scoring PartsHub at 9 out of 10 across criteria of ease-of-use, responsiveness, features and functionality

PartsHub’s integration with the SDC PIM system will make the transition for current PartsHub customers seamless. They will continue to manage their product data within PartsHub without any rate changes. One-on-one orientation for the additional services provided by the SDC will be conducted for current PartsHub users, who will now be included into SDC’s robust and active reseller network, have access to SDC’s data experts for questions and guidance, and participate in SDC’s Data Excellence Award program.

Additional transitions will be rolled out over the next 30-60 days as the SDC team gears up with training and data management for SDC’s current members.

