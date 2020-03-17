Schrader launches new TPMS training course with giveaway

Schrader TPMS Solutions has launched a free TPMS e-Training course on its Schrader Academy platform, along with a chance to win a Schrader Anniversary shop stool.

The company, an aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies, opened the Schrader Academy in November as a platform for all of its TPMS training initiatives.

It features a wealth of printables, downloads, face-to-face trainings, and now the new e-Training platform.

The brand was created to build a community of TPMS service professionals and provide a central location for accurate and trusted TPMS resources directly from the leading OE manufacturer.

The new training course walks service professionals through five modules of basic TPMS knowledge and training. Through June 30, individuals who pass all five courses with a score of at least 80% will automatically be entered to win one of five, Schrader 175th anniversary shop stools.

“Since this is the industry’s first online TPMS training platform, our team is looking forward to providing additional added value to service professionals looking for TPMS educational resources,” says Yanick Leduc, North American technical team leader.

www.SchraderTPMS.com