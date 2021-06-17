Schedule announced for 2021 ASE Virtual Instructor Training Conference

The full agenda for the 2021 ASE Virtual Instructor Training Conference is now available.
High school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide will receive more than 20 hours of technical update training during the conference, which runs July 26-30.
Conference sponsors include ASE, Advance Auto Parts, ATech Training, Daimler Truck, Goodheart-Willcox, Isuzu Commercial Truck and Snap-on. The ASE Education Foundation will open the conference, sharing updates on accreditation standards and other projects. Instructors will then be able to view sessions in three different tracks:
Auto Track:
Collision Repair Track:
Truck Track:
The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $150 per person while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $225 each. Instructors can register now and pay in July, if needed.
All sessions will be 90 minutes and will count toward the ASE Education Foundation’s annual training requirement. Seats are limited. To view session details and register for the conference, visit https://aseeducationfoundation.org/events/ase-instructor-training-conference
