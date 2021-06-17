Schedule announced for 2021 ASE Virtual Instructor Training Conference

The full agenda for the 2021 ASE Virtual Instructor Training Conference is now available.

High school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide will receive more than 20 hours of technical update training during the conference, which runs July 26-30.

Conference sponsors include ASE, Advance Auto Parts, ATech Training, Daimler Truck, Goodheart-Willcox, Isuzu Commercial Truck and Snap-on. The ASE Education Foundation will open the conference, sharing updates on accreditation standards and other projects. Instructors will then be able to view sessions in three different tracks:

Auto Track:

ATech Training – Structured Skilled Development in Teaching Electrical Diagnostics

– Structured Skilled Development in Teaching Electrical Diagnostics Audi – Audi Repair Logic and New Technologies

– Audi Repair Logic and New Technologies BMW – BMW Dynamic Stability Control (DSCi)

– BMW Dynamic Stability Control (DSCi) CARQUEST – Automotive HVAC Update

– Automotive HVAC Update Ford – The Future of the Three Eights

– The Future of the Three Eights Garage Gurus – Troubleshooting Parasitic Battery Drain

– Troubleshooting Parasitic Battery Drain General Motors – Electric Vehicle Operations and Diagnostic Strategies / Awareness

– Electric Vehicle Operations and Diagnostic Strategies / Awareness Honda – Honda/Radar & Camera Systems Aiming Best Practices

– Honda/Radar & Camera Systems Aiming Best Practices NAPA Training – Targeting & Destroying Intermittent Problems

– Targeting & Destroying Intermittent Problems Snap-on – Delivering a World Class Training Experience

– Delivering a World Class Training Experience Stellantis – Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV

– Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Subaru – Subaru Select Monitor IV

– Subaru Select Monitor IV Toyota – High Voltage Electrical Diagnosis

– High Voltage Electrical Diagnosis WD-40 – Getting the Job Done Right

Collision Repair Track:

3M – Dust is the Enemy

– Dust is the Enemy Axalta – OEM Colors Creating Challenges for the Body Shop

– OEM Colors Creating Challenges for the Body Shop BASF – What it Takes to be An Effective Educator

– What it Takes to be An Effective Educator Car-O-Liner – ADAS Re-calibration using Electronic Imaging Measuring System (EIMS)

– ADAS Re-calibration using Electronic Imaging Measuring System (EIMS) CCC – An Introduction to CCC’s Estimating Application

– An Introduction to CCC’s Estimating Application Chief – ADAS Systems and the Importance of Correct Calibrations

– ADAS Systems and the Importance of Correct Calibrations Collision Advice – Scanning – It’s Not Just About DTC’s

– Scanning – It’s Not Just About DTC’s Collision Hub – The Evolution of Vehicle Construction Materials & Impact on Collision Repair

– The Evolution of Vehicle Construction Materials & Impact on Collision Repair I-CAR – Preparing Students to Enter the Collision Repair Field

– Preparing Students to Enter the Collision Repair Field I-CAR – ADAS and the Impact on Collision Repair

– ADAS and the Impact on Collision Repair Miller Electric – Instructors Guide to GMAW – Collision Edition

– Instructors Guide to GMAW – Collision Edition Polyvance – Automotive Plastic Repair – Latest Developments

– Automotive Plastic Repair – Latest Developments Sherwin Williams – Why Best Demonstrated Practices Will Be Our New Normal

– Why Best Demonstrated Practices Will Be Our New Normal Tradiebot – Education Transformation

Truck Track:

ConMet – Wheel Ends for Heavy Duty Trucks and Trailers

– Wheel Ends for Heavy Duty Trucks and Trailers Daimler Truck – Vibration Analysis

– Vibration Analysis Exxon/Mobil – Lubricants and Fuels

– Lubricants and Fuels FedEx Freight – Understanding Aftertreatment for Proper Diagnosis and Repair

– Understanding Aftertreatment for Proper Diagnosis and Repair HDA Truck Pride – Proper Fifth Wheel Maintenance and Rebuild

– Proper Fifth Wheel Maintenance and Rebuild Isuzu – Strategy Based Diagnostics – Have a Plan!

– Strategy Based Diagnostics – Have a Plan! Navistar – CE Electric Bus

– CE Electric Bus Noregon – Simplifying Diagnostics on Complex Systems

– Simplifying Diagnostics on Complex Systems Redline Detection – Improve Diagnostic Accuracy with High Pressure Leak Detection

– Improve Diagnostic Accuracy with High Pressure Leak Detection Reliance Supply – Fastener Training 101

– Fastener Training 101 Ryder – Medium/Heavy Truck Preventive Maintenance

– Medium/Heavy Truck Preventive Maintenance TA-Petro – The Ins and Outs of Electronic Systems

– The Ins and Outs of Electronic Systems Truck-Lite – Trailer Lighting 101

– Trailer Lighting 101 UPS – Fleet Perspective on the Use of Alternative Fuel Vehicles: CNG/LNG, Hybrid

The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $150 per person while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $225 each. Instructors can register now and pay in July, if needed.

All sessions will be 90 minutes and will count toward the ASE Education Foundation’s annual training requirement. Seats are limited. To view session details and register for the conference, visit https://aseeducationfoundation.org/events/ase-instructor-training-conference