Right to repair bill introduced in Canada

A bill focused on ‘right to repair’ is back on the table in Canada.
Legislation was introduced in Canada by Brian Masse, an NDP member of Parliament representing Windsor West in Ontario, as a private member’s bill.
If passed, the bill would ensure OEM-approved tools and parts are available to the automotive aftermarket. This would allow consumers the freedom to choose where their vehicles are repaired as all shops would have access to what they need to repair vehicles.
Automotive Industries Association of Canada president J.F. Champagne issued a statement praising the move as one that will establish “much-needed rights for vehicle owners across Canada. Currently, vehicle manufacturers own the data transmitted by vehicles, limiting options for where consumers can have their vehicle repaired. This important legislation will place that control back in the hands of consumers, allowing them to choose the service or repair shop that is best for them.”
The bill’s main three priorities would:
“Given previous support from all parties to establish a right to repair, we are hopeful this Bill will receive broad support and encourage its swift passage,” Champagne added.
Bill C-11 was on the table in the House of Commons last year but was killed with the call of the fall election. The bill was to include legislation around right to repair.
