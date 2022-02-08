Right to repair bill introduced in Canada

A bill focused on ‘right to repair’ is back on the table in Canada.

Legislation was introduced in Canada by Brian Masse, an NDP member of Parliament representing Windsor West in Ontario, as a private member’s bill.

If passed, the bill would ensure OEM-approved tools and parts are available to the automotive aftermarket. This would allow consumers the freedom to choose where their vehicles are repaired as all shops would have access to what they need to repair vehicles.

Automotive Industries Association of Canada president J.F. Champagne issued a statement praising the move as one that will establish “much-needed rights for vehicle owners across Canada. Currently, vehicle manufacturers own the data transmitted by vehicles, limiting options for where consumers can have their vehicle repaired. This important legislation will place that control back in the hands of consumers, allowing them to choose the service or repair shop that is best for them.”

The bill’s main three priorities would:

Amend the Competition Act to authorize the competition tribunal, to make an order requiring vehicle manufacturers, to provide independent repair shops access to diagnostic and repair information and service parts on the same terms and manner as a manufacturer makes that information and parts available to their own authorized repair providers

Update Canadian Automotive Service Information Standard (CASIS), the voluntary agreement put in place in 2009, to include the rights of digital software that will cover future innovations and technologies as we move to zero-emissions vehicle standards and EVs

Ensure that consumers have a right to choose where they get their vehicles fixed, and to help the environment by making sure vehicles with emissions are stronger and cleaner

“Given previous support from all parties to establish a right to repair, we are hopeful this Bill will receive broad support and encourage its swift passage,” Champagne added.

Bill C-11 was on the table in the House of Commons last year but was killed with the call of the fall election. The bill was to include legislation around right to repair.